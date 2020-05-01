Leigh's Lost and Found: an old tail injury may help someone recognize this lost dog

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has an old tail injury that may help identify her.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, "she's got a broken tail that was broken long ago and has healed in a funny way. It kind of looks like a flag or a music note now. She also had a skin infection when she came in. Little hot spots all over her neck and head, she's getting treated for that as well."

Animal control believes that infection could have been caused by her getting loose and getting her collar her wet, so they do believe she has an owner.

They think she's mostly Lab or Shepherd, with possibly some Hound or Heeler.

She's also young, between one and two years old. Someone found her in the 2100 block of north Jefferson on April 27th but there was no tag or chip.

If you recognize this dog or know where she belongs, call animal control at 417-833-3592. Also, be sure to check out their gallery of pictures of all the animals currently there.

Another great resource is the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.

