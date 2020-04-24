Leigh's Lost and Found: Unusual markings may help someone recognize this lost dog

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has some unusual markings that may help someone recognize her.

Animal control says this female dog is a mix of all kinds of things but it's what's on her face and feet that could help identify her.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, "we're thinking she's some sort of Lab mix. She's a little bit smaller so possibly some Heeler and maybe even Rottie, based on her eyebrows and what not. Around her face and on her feet, she has the lightest brindling pattern."

She was found last Thursday in the 2300 block of north Benton. Someone took her in for a few days and posted her online, but no luck.

She's about two to three years old and did not have a collar, tag or chip. But someone has definitely owned her and put some training time into her. She knows quite a few commands and is just very chill and easy to be around.

If you recognize this dog or have any information, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post a lost or found animal at any time on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.