Leigh's Lost and Found: Looking for the family of this high energy, lost puppy

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found we're featuring a lost puppy with energy to burn. All that energy is likely what got this little guy lost in the first place.

"He's about four or five months. He's starting to get some of his adult teeth in but they're not all in yet. We're thinking he might be some type of Terrier Mix, maybe with a lab. He may grow a little bit bigger but he's going to be a little small one."

Someone found the male puppy on June 22nd in the 900 block of north Norwood.

He didn't have a collar, tag or microchip but shelter coordinator Josh Doss says he's in good shape, very social and has been taken care of.

He's also missing a little bit of hair on his right side but Josh says there doesn't appear to be a wound there or anything wrong.

If you recognize this dog or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post a lost or found animal at any time on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.