Leigh's Lost and Found: How to navigate animal control's website to find your lost pet



In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, we're showcasing a number of the animals picked up by animal control in the last couple of weeks.

A lot of people don't know that website is the first place they should look if their pet goes missing in Springfield city limits.

.

You can find animal control's website through the Greene county Health Department's site. On the main page, you'll find the shelter's number, hours and locaion off north Farmer.

If you're looking for a lost dog, click on the 'view dogs currently in the shelter' link and it will take you a page of pictures.

Each picture has a number underneath it. If you think your dog is pictured, you'll need that number as a reference.

There is also an album for the cats they've picked up. Just click on the 'cats currently at the shelter' link to see those pictures. Be sure to check the albums often since they add pictures almost every day.

If you don't see your pet, there is a lost pet form you can fill out online.

Be sure to answer all the questions, including breed, identifying features, age, location and date they were lost. Also be sure to add a photo or video.

The site also has a list of their partners like Halfway Home and Castaway Animal Rescue Effort, or C.A.R.E.

And you'll find local resources too like a link to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri and my own Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.