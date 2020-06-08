Leigh's Lost and Found: High energy Blue Heeler mix found running loose

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, our featured dog's high energy is likely what got him lost.

That energy is surprising since this dog is not very young AND he's been fixed.

"We think he's a Blue Heeler mix of some sort. He's a little bit bigger than your standard Blue Heeler and he's got a lot of energy to show for it. He is neutered so someone was caring for him and he has some training though he's got to much energy to stay obedient for long."

The male dog was found back on June 1st in the 1900 block of south Delaware.

Someone took him in for the night but couldn't find an owner so animal control picked him up.

He did have a hybrid chain collar on when they brought him in, but no tags or a chip. Animal control believes he's about three years old.

If you recognize this dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592. There is also a link to their website in this story, so you can check out all the animals currently at the shelter.

And you'll find a link to the Lost and Found page as well, if you need to post an animal.