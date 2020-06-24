Leigh's Lost and Found: Have you seen this cat? Missing for two months now!

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found we're featuring the search for a beloved cat, missing for two months now.

Sky slipped out of her family's home back in late April and despite some sightings, they still haven't found her.

"We've put up posters, laminated them."

Nick Robertson has tried everything he can think of to find his cat Sky, since she streaked out the back door of their house at Pickwick and Elm.

"Her mom almost gave birth to her right next to me so pretty much, I've had her since she was a kitten."

That was five years ago and Nick and his other pets are feeling Sky's absence.

"My dog Brownie has just been missing the heck out of her. My whole family, we're all kind of heartbroken over it."

We've shared Sky's post dozens of times on the Leigh's Lost and Found page and those sparked a couple of credible sightings.

"One was on Walnut and Kimbrough kind of by the CVS there. And then there was one recently, on this Walnut, over here by the Price Cutter. We drove around for a few hours and then walked around for another hour, me my girfriend and my mom, and we still couldn't find her."

Nick has blanketed the area with these missing posters and he's hoping between those and this story, sky will soon be back in the family fold.

"It's hard going through that but it's kind of like your best friend and I've been struggling with it."

If you see Sky or have any information, please contact the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.