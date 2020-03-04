Leigh' Lost and Found: Feral-palooza! The effort to fix 150 feral cats for free

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, two local animal organizations are teaming up to meet a big goal.

SAAF and Rescue One Outreach are teaming up for the first annual

Feral-palooza. Their goal is to spay or neuter 150 feral cats in just two days, for free.

SAAF Executive Director Jeremy Tuck says, "with this undertaking, 150 ferals, you're looking between both of our clinics, staffing, drugs, medication, almost $10,000 we'll be covering the cost. We're going to rely a lot on donations and sponsors for this event."

This event is for true feral cats, not domesticated cats. A feral cat is a free ranging, wild-living cat that won't let people handle it.

This will be a walk in service so no appointment is needed. Rescue One's vet and two techs will help SAAF'S vet staff do all the surgeries.

Tuck says it will make a big impact on the community wide, feral cat problem by cutting down oh cat over-population and making sure the ferals that are fixed will live longer and healthier lives.

Feral-palooza is going on March 17th and 18th. The limit is three feral cats per person, or six per licensed rescue or trapping group. Check in time is between 7:15 and 8:30 AM each day.

The cats must be in a proper catch and release trap that is at least 10" by 10" by 30" big or larger. If you do not have a trap, you can borrow one from SAAF for a $30 refundable cash deposit.

For more information, check out the related link to SAAF's website.

