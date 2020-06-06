Lebanon community remembers five children killed in house fire two years ago

The community of Lebanon remembers five children lost in a deadly house fire two years ago.

On the morning of June 6, 2018, Alee Malleck arrived at her brother-in-law's home to babysit her niece and two nephews, along with her own two children.

While the family was sleeping, a fire broke out that resulted in the deaths of all five children.

Andre Malleck, one year old, Patience Malleck, 6 months old, died in the fire, in addition to their cousins, Ethan Hunt, five years old, Maeanna, two years old, and Benjamin, 1 year old.

Malleck suffered severe burns and was placed in a weeks long medically induced coma.

Two years ago, the Lebanon community held a pinwheel vigil in memory of the children. Organizers say the pinwheels remind them of just how the children lived, full of life and color.