Lebanon City Hall to close to public beginning March 19

The Lebanon City Hall lobby will be closed to the public beginning March 19 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The city is encouraging residents to stay home as much as possible over the coming days and weeks and abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

We offer several options for customers needing to pay a utility bill currently. Customers can:

• Pay online by visiting www.lebanonmissouri.org and clicking "Pay Bills Online."

• Pay 24/7 via our automated hotline, 866.795.5935 (you will need your account number and last payment amount for this option.)

• Pay by credit card by calling Lebanon Utilities between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 417.532.2345 and our friendly customer service representatives will be glad to help.

• Pay by regular mail by sending in payment along with the statement you receive in the mail.

The drive-thru window will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for your convenience but making an online or phone payment is currently the safest option.

While the lobby is closed, customers who need to connect or disconnect a utility service are asked to call 417.532.2345 for instructions.

For customers needing assistance from the City Clerk’s Office, call the city hall help desk for instruction at 417.532.2156.

The city of Lebanon will reevaluate this situation in the coming days and weeks to determine when our lobby will reopen.