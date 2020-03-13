Food pantries taking precautions too, including drive-thru service at Least of These

The coronavirus is not just impacting your health, but the effects of it are felt even more by low income households and the homeless. Food pantries are taking measures to serve the most vulnerable in the community.

“The demand will not come from people being sick, as much as it will come from the cascading effects of the economy,” Bart Brown, the CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest, said.

Least of these is serving around 2,300 people every month, but anticipate that number to rise.

They are taking more precautions to protect their volunteers and the people they serve.

Next week they will begin a drive-thru food pantry for their clients.

Volunteers have been preparing by packing up boxes of food.

Kristy Carter, the Executive Director of Least of These, said, “The recommendation is to provide more food than we normally would.”

This is In case schools or programs shut down, that would normally provide food for some of these people.

Least of these Is already reaching out to their clients explaining the new policies

We want to make sure that people in our community that have the biggest need, who are the most vulnerable, are being fed.” Carter said.

In addition to the drive thru, Least of These, and Ozarks food Harvest are taking the extra steps to sanitize their building

“A lot of our protocols involve daily sanitation of all surfaces,” Brown said.

They are no longer accepting food donations, only monetary ones.

“We do know that the virus can be carried in canned items, if you do bring those to us we’ll have to disinfect those,” Brown said.

In some cases they have to quarantine the food.

“We will work out whatever we need to do to give food to those who need it,” Carter said.

KY3 News has learned the St. Joseph's Catholic Church has indefinitely suspended its operation amid the coronavirus fears.

