LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become 3rd top scorer in NBA history

LeBron James moved past Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list, getting the milestone on a driving layup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers star scored the basket with 7:23 left in the third quarter and he waved to a Sixers crowd that gave him a rousing standing ovation when the mark was announced by the public address announcer.

The basket gave him 33,644 points. James entered the game 18 points shy of passing Bryant on the list and now has 33,655 career points.

Despite James’ 29 points, he couldn’t lead the Lakers to victory on the milestone night. Ben Simmons had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 108-91 win.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA’s career scoring leader with 38,387 points and Karl Malone is second at 36,928.

James is on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar in about three seasons.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.