Lawrence County, Mo. health leaders allowing service businesses to reopen

Just as Greene County has done, Lawrence County is allowing non-essential businesses to reopen. But unlike Greene County, Lawrence County is allowed service-based businesses such as hair-and-nail salons, to serve customers with some restrictions.

Lawrence County has had no reported cases of the coronavirus so this week the county commission working with the health department decided to ease restrictions and allow non-essential businesses to open.

Greene County did the same thing on Tuesday, but Lawrence County is doing something Greene County is not-allowing service-based businesses (except for restaurants) to serve in-store customers with certain restrictions.

For instance you can now get a haircut or manicure in Lawrence County, something most people in the state of Missouri don't have the luxury of getting.

As you would expect, business is brisk.

"It's been a little on the crazy side," said Caitlin Seitz, a hairstylist at Serendipity Saloon and Spa in Mt. Vernon. "People wanting in as soon as we open."

But restrictions in place still limit shops to 10 or fewer customers and employees combined. So if you're an out-of-towner desperate for a haircut you might want to check before you make the drive.

"We're not accepting any new clients," Seitz said. "We're not taking any walk-ins. As much as we'd like to get everybody in that would be unrealistic and unsafe."

Gyms are also allowed to be open in Lawrence County although they too are limited to 10 people at-a-time. Social distancing and wiping down equipment is also required. At D-Fine Fitness and Training Center in Mt. Vernon owner Cassandra Boswell still hasn't reinstated her gymnastic and martial arts classes yet but she's glad to have her employees and customers back.

"I cried the day we had to close because I felt responsible and I knew it was out of my hands and couldn't do anything about it," she said.

Tracy Bradshaw and her husband own the Keen Bean Coffee Shop in Mt. Vernon and while the new relaxed restrictions still don't allow restaurants to have indoor customers, the Bradshaws are getting by with drive-thru and carryout service.

Tracy says she's noticed customers are more on edge, and Lawrence Co. Health Department Administrator Jenella Spencer released a statement expressing her frustrations.

The statement reads:

"I am irritated with the harassment and the armchair quarterbacks that know so much about this virus that even the professionals are learning new information daily. I’m tired of people thinking that the County Commissioners and I are just figures. We are people. We are people with feelings! We are members of this county that care deeply about our community. These are communities where we raised our own children. When Covid 19 pandemic began and the Governor hadn’t made any decisions yet ,the county commissioners and LCHD decided that to protect the health and safety of OUR community we needed to take some steps. These steps ended up being more strict than the Governor. I received harassing calls on an almost daily basis by businesses and community members . This week Lawrence County remains Covid free. We do realize that this will not stay this way. Covid 19 is not going away and with testing restrictions loosened , we will see positive cases. It was a joint decision that we would back down to the Governors recommendations and allow our “nonessential “ businesses to begin allowing customers back in with limitations. Baby steps to get us started back to normalcy and get some folks back to work. By the way , NO ONE is actually nonessential. Every job is needed in our county !! And here we go again with the remarks and calls. I am mentally and physically exhausted and I know my staff is too. We are doing the best job we can with the parameters set by our officials. The most ideal situation is STAY HOME. If you don’t want businesses open, don’t go to them, stay home and stay protected. If you don’t want to reopen your business, stay home and stay protected . It is that simple! It doesn't matter what you decide it's going to be wrong to somebody," Tracy said in reacting to the frustrations felt throughout the community. "I'm amazed at the ugliness but the only way to combat that is just don't feed it. The more love you throw out there the more love that's bouncing around. And that's never a bad thing."

