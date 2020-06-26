Lawrence County Health Department traces new case to Monett, Mo. plant

The Lawrence County Health Department is investigating a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Monett, Mo. plant.

Health leaders announced four new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 31.

One of our new cases is an employee at Play Power in Monett. Health leaders say they have been working closely with Play Power to determine which employees were most at risk from working near this individual. All of those employees have been told to self-quarantine at home for 14 days from last exposure. Play Power shut down a large area of the plant (30,000 sq. ft.) until Monday. It will deep cleaning and disinfect all common areas.

Two of the new cases are direct contacts of active cases and one is still under investigation.

Health leaders say as cases continue to rise in Lawrence County and surrounding counties it is vital to continue taking precautions:

· Wear a mask or face covering in public

· Avoid large crowds and gatherings

· Keep 6-foot of distance between you and others (even when masked)

· Stay home when sick

· Wash hand frequently, don’t touch your face, and clean frequently touched surfaces often

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. If symptoms develop, contact your health care provider.