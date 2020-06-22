Lawrence County Health Department reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

The Lawrence County Health Department is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19.

The additional cases bring the total to 18 cases. Health leaders say three cases were acquired from workplaces with a current outbreak. Investigators are working to identify the other four cases. The Lawrence County Health Department is working to notify all close contacts.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

