Lawrence County Health Department reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (Edited News Release) -- The Lawrence County Health Department is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19.
The additional cases bring the total to 18 cases. Health leaders say three cases were acquired from workplaces with a current outbreak. Investigators are working to identify the other four cases. The Lawrence County Health Department is working to notify all close contacts.
COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.