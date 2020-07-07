Lawrence County Health Department releases possible community exposures

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, vials containing nasal swabs collected at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site are dropped into a plastic bag to be sent off for processing after being collected in St. Louis. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that before the coronavirus outbreak many had at least a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. But those supplies often were well past their expiration dates, left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Posted:

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. -- The Lawrence County Health Department released a list of possible community exposures from its latest case of COVID-19.

Health leaders report one new case, bringing the total number of cases to 48. The latest patient came into contact with a positive family member from another county.

The patient visited the following locations while infectious, but not showing symptoms. You should monitor symptoms if you visited these locations.

July 1: Itty Bitty City in Springfield 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. (no mask)
July 1: Harbor Freight 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. (no mask)
July 1: Dollar General in Halltown 6:30 p.m. (no mask)
July 2: Lowe's Home Improvement in Republic worked 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (masked)
July 3: Lowe's Home Improvement in Republic worked 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (masked)

Symptoms include:
*Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
*Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache
*New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose
*Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 