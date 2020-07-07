Lawrence County Health Department releases possible community exposures

The Lawrence County Health Department released a list of possible community exposures from its latest case of COVID-19.

Health leaders report one new case, bringing the total number of cases to 48. The latest patient came into contact with a positive family member from another county.

The patient visited the following locations while infectious, but not showing symptoms. You should monitor symptoms if you visited these locations.

July 1: Itty Bitty City in Springfield 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. (no mask)

July 1: Harbor Freight 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. (no mask)

July 1: Dollar General in Halltown 6:30 p.m. (no mask)

July 2: Lowe's Home Improvement in Republic worked 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (masked)

July 3: Lowe's Home Improvement in Republic worked 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. (masked)

Symptoms include:

*Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache

*New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose

*Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea

