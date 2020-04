The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a thief took off with a lawn mower from a Bolivar store Saturday morning.

A Cub Cadet lawn mower was stolen from Crown Power and Equipment, located at 3815 S. Springfield Ave., around 7 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows a Maroon Dodge truck pulling the law mower on a green flatbed trailer.

If you have any information, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 417-777-9020 or 417-777-3911.