Local lawn care services working to catch up and beat the heat

Temperatures are high, and so is the demand for lawn care services following a rainy May. Companies are working hard to keep up and stay cool.

Frank Doorn is the owner of T&F Tree and Lawn. He said the rain increased the number of times they had to mow their client's yard. Then mix in severe weather their focus was clearing out storm damage ahead of everything. Which caused lawn companies like T&F, to work even harder to take full advantage of the dry weather.

However, the dryer weather brought higher temperatures. While those who work in lawn services are used to heated summers in the Ozarks. Doorn said when it comes to physical labor in the heat, staying hydrated is key. That's why he said he makes sure to provide his team with water buckets and coolers of waters at the job sites.

On top of staying hydrated, they make sure to take necessary breaks every 30 to 45 minutes. Doorn said they do just about everything they can to beat the heat, down to their wardrobe.

"We wear a lot of cool arctic shirts. If you see us out working, you see that we have on long sleeve shirts. That's not because we're cold, it's because it helps cool the body and its SPF30, and it's good for being in the sun."

Doorn couldn't stress enough that hydration is critical for those working in high temperatures. If you're outdoors for long periods of time, be sure to drink plenty of water.