Lawn care companies warn, not all yard work should be done yourself

Like many others, Aaron Skaggs is working from home, and is noticing some problems in his yard.

“During the last few storms I've noticed a lot of wood falling down, I don't want that getting my fence, my neighbor's fence, dogs, myself,” Skaggs said.

Several lawn service companies say their landscaping jobs have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact they are considered essential services. They are erring on the side of caution and putting off landscaping jobs.

Tree services are picking up.

Frank Doorn, the Owner T&F Trees and Lawn, said, “Nobody wants to have a tree crash through their house due to neglect. If somebody notices that we go out and give a quote.”

Doorn does not recommend making tree cutting a Do-It-Yourself job because of the dangers. Call a service instead to cut down or trim your trees.

“Currently this month we’re seeing a 30% increase as opposed to last year in April,” Doorn said.

While lawn companies are seeing more new customers, they are noticing a decline in their regulars.

“People that have had job situation changes, and have had to scale back on frequency, or do it themselves. As soon as things turn around they said they’ll be calling back,” Shawn Jones, the owner of 417 Mowing, said.

Companies are practicing extra precautions for the new jobs they are taking on.

“Crews are carrying sanitizer, hand wipes,” Jones said.

They are also only communicating through phone, email, or text in order to obey social distancing rules.

“I guess the most contact we would have is leaving a business card on the door,” Doorn said.

Before tackling your own lawn projects, double-check your lawnmower blades are sharp. Jones even offered to help sharpen any lawn mower blades.

“If you have a dull blade it’s going to tear the grass,” Jones said.

Also only cut your grass to three inches. Any shorter will kill the grass and may encourage more weeds to grow.