Missouri lawmakers honored a West Plains, Mo. country music legend.

Lawmakers inducted Porter Wagoner into the Hall of Famous Missourians Monday.

"Mr. Grand Ole Opry" charged 81 hits, including "The Green, Green Grass of Home" and "The Carroll County Accident." He appeared on the "Ozark Jubilee" and hosted the "Porter Wagoner Show."

Porter Wagoner was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2002. He died in 2007.