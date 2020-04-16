FROSTY WEEKEND: Last frost likely this weekend; Take the steps to protect your plants

Greenhouses around Springfield are preparing for what they hope is going to be the last frost of the year.

Even with the last frost likely, Theta Steinert, the owner of Steinert’s Greenhouse and Gardens, says don’t be fooled.

Weather in the Ozarks can change on a dime, and she’s seen frosts as late as May 5.

“We had tomatoes on tables outside and it just devastated them,” Steinert said.

With the frost in the forecast Friday night, she is not taking any chances.

“The old timers say by the tenth of May, everything should be safe,” Steinert said.

She’s keeping her fragile plants, such as tomatoes, peppers, and other annuals in her greenhouses until the ground temperatures start warming up. If you have already planted flowers outside, it is recommended to cover them. A bed sheet is your safest bet for protecting your plants.

“Just elevate them up a little bit above the plant, if you have some stakes you can put down and rocks on the edges so it doesn’t blow away,” Elke Naumburg, with Wickman’s Garden Village, said.

Plastic bags work too but Naumburg warns to be careful with them.

“As soon as the hot sun hits it, you start cooking the your plant under the that sheet even if the temperature is not that warm yet,” Naumburg said.

Uncover the plants as soon as the temperatures start warming the next day. Steinert and Naumburg both recommend to bring your potted plants inside if possible. It is best to plant your fragile plants first in a pot, and then once the temperatures get warm, with nightly temperatures staying above 50 or 40 degrees, then transport them into the ground.

