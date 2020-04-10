Lake of the Ozarks' marinas see surge in business ahead of Easter Weekend

With recent warm weather, Alex Berger of Bergers Marina in Lake Ozark has been busy.

"This is a lot earlier than we usually get this busy, because it's been so warm and nobody's working," Berger said.

Normally, this surge in business doesn't happen until closer to Memorial Day - the unofficial start of summer.

He and his family have been taking calls from everyone - whether they live at the lake full time, or have a second home here.

"We've just been busy de-winterizing boats as fast as we can," Berger said. "Hundreds a week."

It's not surprising for K.C. Cloke, the Director of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Most of the calls we're getting are second home owners that are looking to see what's going on with the lake, how did our area take the stay-at-home order by the governor, and asking to see what businesses are open, what can we still do," Cloke said.

As of Friday morning, Camden County has seen 26 positive COVID-19 cases. That's low compared to a lot of the cities people might come to the lake from.

Taking precautions, is key.

"If you are coming down for the weekend and you've got groceries in your primary home and can bring along? Absolutely! That would be wonderful," Cloke said.

Restaurants are still offering take out options, and overall, businesses are encouraging people to take advantage of the lake, albeit, safely.

"​They're more than welcome to come down, we're happy to see them, happy that they're down," Berger said. "We just don't want big crowds congregating like at our marina, or don't go out with 15 people on your boat and all be close together. Just keep your distance and be smart about what you're doing."

If you plan to go to an area lake, you're asked to call ahead to businesses you may need, like boat repair shops, as many are not taking walk-ins. You're also asked to continue social distancing and not gather in groups of 10 or more.