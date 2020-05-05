'Lake Race' postponed at Lake of the Ozarks

'Lake Race 2020,' a boat race scheduled for the end of May at the Lake of the Ozarks has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, organizers said, 'in an effort to protect the integrity of the event and our sponsors, and with the continued concerns for the safety, of race fans, teams, our volunteers, and our community; Lake Race Board of Directors has chosen to postpone the event to a date later in the race season. This difficult decision was made with great attention to the health and welfare of all who are involved to make Lake Race a world class Powerboat racing event."

In 2019, Lake Race moved from the Bagnell Dam to Camden on the Lake.

2020 marks the eighth year of the event.