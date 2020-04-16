Laclede County prosecutors charge man, 20, for child sexual assault

A Rogersville, Mo. man faces two felonies for sexually assaulting a child in Laclede County. Prosecutors charged Benjamin Blake, 20, with fourth-degree child molestation and sexual misconduct involving a child on April 3.

Wednesday, Blake pleaded not guilty to those charges.

According to court documents, police believe Blake assaulted a 14-year-old on at least two occasions in 2018.

The victim told both the Springfield Child Advocacy Center and, later, Lebanon police that Blake sexually assaulted her twice during the summer of 2018. The victim said she met Blake at a rally for their Marshfield church and started dating soon after.

The victim told the CAC Blake would say things like, “I own you, you’re my property now,” while they were dating. Blake was 18 at the time.

Both alleged sexual assaults happened while the victim was in Blake’s truck.

After breaking up, the victim said she feared for her safety because Blake was having her followed at school.

Lebanon police started looking into the case in December 2019 after a referral from Marshfield police. A Lebanon detective interviewed the victim on March 11.

Blake faces rape and sexual misconduct charges involving a different victim in Webster County. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond in Laclede County. Judge Larry Winfrey denied Blake’s request to reduce that bond Wednesday. He is due back in court April 22.