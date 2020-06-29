Laclede County Health Department releases list of possible exposures from 2 COVID-19 cases

Updated: Mon 11:19 AM, Jun 29, 2020

LEBANON, Mo. -- The Laclede County Health Department released possible community exposures from two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The county reports 28 overall cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, health leaders consider eight active. The county released several possible exposures, many outside Laclede County.

First Case:
*June 24 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Battlefield Mall in Springfield
*June 24 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m: Marshalls in Springfield
*June 24 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Ross in Springfield
*June 25 1 p.m.: - 1:15 p.m.: Walmart in Lebanon
*June 25 3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Marshalls in Osage Beach
*June 25 4:30 p.m. -5:30 p.m.: Panera Bread in Osage Beach
*June 26 1 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.: Lazy Lee's Convenience Store in Lebanon

Second Case:
*June 21 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Lebanon First Assembly Church
*June 21 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: El Sombrero in Lebanon
*June 22 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Dairy Queen in Lebanon
*June 23 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Walmart in Lebanon
*June 26 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Fast Eddies Muffler Shop in Lebanon

Employees or customers at these locations at these times should monitor for symptoms. Health leaders consider exposure low-risk.

