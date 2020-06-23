Laclede County Health Department identifies possible community exposures of COVID-19

The Laclede County Health Department released several locations of possible COVID-19 community exposure after three new cases confirmed.

Cases in the county total 21 since the pandemic. Health leaders consider ten of those cases active.

Through case investigations, locations of possible exposure are as follows:

*June 16: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Walmart in Lebanon

*June 16: 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Tractor Supply Store in Lebanon (infectious, not wearing a mask)

*June 20 2:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Nelson Park ballfields in Lebanon

*June 20 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Steak n' Shake in Lebanon (infections, not wearing a mask)

Employees or customers at these locations are considered low-risk. They should monitor symptoms.

