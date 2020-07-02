Laclede Co. Health Dept. announces seven new cases; one attended Lebanon HS graduation

The Laclede County Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

One of the seven new cases attended a high school graduation in Lebanon last weekend, according to the health department and school district.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from recent cases:

June 22-26: Camp Niangua (possible exposure from three cases; one symptomatic, not masked)

June 24 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): Lebanon First Assembly (not symptomatic, not masked)

June 28 (9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.): Lebanon First Assembly

June 29 (6:30-7:30 p.m.): Lebanon First Assembly (not symptomatic, not masked)

June 26 (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.): Denny's in Lebanon

June 27: Lebanon High School Graduation

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

Laclede County has reported 40 cases, including 20 recoveries, as of Thursday.