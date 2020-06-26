LIST: Protests, demonstrations planned in Springfield and Branson this weekend

Several protests and demonstrations are scheduled in Springfield and Branson this upcoming weekend from June 27-28.

Here is a list with basic details regarding the demonstrations:

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Protest at Branson Dixie Outfitters

-Location:Dixie Outfitters (1819 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson)

-Time: Expected to start at noon

-Other details: Protest last weekend included a march along Highway 76, counter-protest expected at same time and location

MeToo Motorcade

-Location: 3101 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield

-Time: Scheduled from 1-2 p.m.

-Other details: Motorcade route starts at 3101 S. Glenstone Ave (Former K-Mart location)

Juneteenth Freedom Walk; Take A Stand

-Location: Washington Park (1600 N Summit Ave, Springfield)

-Time: Starts at 1 p.m.

-Other details: Freedom walk starts at the City Hall, heads toward Commercial Street, then expected to end in northside Springfield, originally rescheduled from last weekend

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

Police Accountability Sit-In (Counter-Protest)

-Location: Park Central Square (117 Park Central Sq, Springfield)

-Time: Planned at 12:30 p.m.

-Other details: Sit-in demonstration before protest/march planned Sunday

Back The Blue Walk

-Location: Park Central Square (117 Park Central Sq, Springfield)

-Time: Scheduled from 2-5 p.m.

-Other details: Walk to begin at Park Central Square in downtown Springfield and end at the Springfield Police Department headquarters on Chestnut Expressway, expected to include a group of veterans

In recent weeks, Springfield and Branson have been the sites for several marches, protests and demonstrations over racial injustice. Demonstrations nationwide have happened in response to the death of George Floyd in late May.