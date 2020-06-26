LIST: Fourth of July fireworks celebrations in the Ozarks, fireworks safety tips

While some Fourth of July celebrations may be canceled this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the show goes on for others.

KY3 has compiled a list for some of the Independence Day celebrations currently scheduled around the Ozarks.

BOLIVAR

Bolivar Rotary Club’s 40th Annual Celebration of Freedom

•Saturday, July 4

•Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar

•Event begins at 5:30, fireworks extravanganza at dusk

•Live broadcast begins at 8 p.m. on 99.1 FM

NOTE: Everyone attending the event at SBU must follow Polk County Health Center’s guidelines for physical distancing, use of personal protection and frequent hand-washing.

BRANSON

Branson Landing's 13th Annual Liberty Light Up

•4:30 pm - The Beer Garden will be opens, performances begin

•9:00 pm - Liberty Light Up Fireworks Spectacular!!

•9:25 pm to 10:00 pm - Encore performance by Jason Pritchett & The Steel Horses

CLEVER

Freedom Celebration

•Saturday, June 27

•Clever High School

•Fireworks only around 9:30 p.m.

KIMBERLING CITY

Annual Fireburst Celebration

• Friday, July 3

• Missouri 13 bridge over Table Rock Lake

• Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.)

• Free (donations appreciated)

LAKE NORFORK

• Fireworks Show

• Saturday, July 3

• 101 & 62 Bridges

• Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.)

• Free

REPUBLIC

Annual Have a Blast

• September 5

• J.R. Martin Park

• Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.)

• Free

WILLARD

• June 27

• Best parking spots: Willard High School or Prairie View Shopping Center

• Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9:45 p.m.)

• Free

Message from a viewer

Many of our military men and women come home with PTSD. Hearing fireworks can be a terrible experience for some veterans. It is especially upsetting that, even though it is illegal to shoot them in city limits, people do it for weeks before and after Independence day. Of course this makes these veterans even more on edge for a long period of time, because they come unexpectedly.

I would like to see people follow the law and shoot in city limits at the designated time, and to get to know their neighbors and make sure they aren't causing them undue stress. After all, without them, we wouldn't be celebrating.

Statement from Missouri Division of Fire Safety

As with much of American life, COVID-19 is altering July 4th festivities and the public fireworks displays that are central to them. Some Missouri communities are going ahead with displays and urging social distancing and mask-wearing, while others are canceling displays this year.

Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips:

-Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers.

-Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.

-Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

-Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

-Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned

-Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

-Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

-Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

-Never store fireworks from season to season.

Fireworks sales at licensed seasonal retailers are legal in Missouri from June 20 to July 10. Through June 19, the Division of Fire Safety has issued 1,099 permits to seasonal retailers. DFS conducts safety inspections at fireworks retailers, including checking to make sure they sell only legally-permitted consumer fireworks, that they have at least two exits, are equipped with fire extinguishers, and that fireworks tents have been treated with fire retardant chemicals.

For questions or concerns about firework safety, firework rules, or firework dealers, contact the Division of Fire Safety at 573-751-2930. More fireworks safety tips are available at HERE.