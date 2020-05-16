LED Light Kit Recall

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on a series of pathway light kits over an electric shock hazard. After the Commission received one report of the light's power supply plug detaching in an AC outlet. The kits were sold under the "Hampton Bay", "Patriot Lighting" and "Paradise" brands. So far, no injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these kits, stop using them immediately and contact Sterno Home to get a free replacement power supply and installation instructions.