LA district attorney sorry husband aimed gun at protesters

The husband of the first black woman to lead the country’s largest local prosecutor’s office pointed a gun and said “I will shoot you” to Black Lives Matter members demonstrating outside the couple’s home before dawn Monday.

The encounter prompted an apology from his wife on the eve of her primary election.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey says she and her husband were frightened and were both sorry.

A Black Lives Matter organizer says an apology isn’t enough and said the prosecutor needs to change her policies.

Protesters say she is too protective of law enforcement and doesn’t prosecute officers in fatal shootings.

