Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts for 5 days in June

Krispy Kreme is giving customers more opportunities to swing by and pick up a free doughnut.

A Krispy Kreme location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: WAFB/Gray News)

The company announced Tuesday it will extend its June 5 National Doughnut Day giveaway to include the first five days in June.

“National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate, but with days starting to blur together, we want to make sure it’s easier than ever for fans to participate,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “That’s why, this year, we’re extending our beloved free doughnut tradition from one day to five days with the very first National Doughnut Week.”

Customers will be able to pick up one of three doughnut varieties for free with no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme is offering its Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Original Filled doughnuts with the promotion.

There is a limit of one free doughnut per day.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.