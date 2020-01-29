Keeping young professionals in Springfield seen as priority for city's future growth

The parking lot at the Missouri Job Center in Springfield was packed on Wednesday as more than 500 people attended a job fair with 47 businesses offering their help.

Many of those in attendance were not unemployed, just looking for higher-paying jobs.

Shaun Hilton, a married father of a four-year-old girl, attended both OTC and Missouri State before becoming the general manager of a Papa Murphy's and has had plenty of opportunities to go elsewhere for a better salary.

But he chose to stay in his hometown to seek new employment.

"I have been offered other jobs in bigger cities like St. Louis, Kansas City, even northern parts of Arkansas," Hilton said. "But I stay here because this is where my family's at and I couldn't be who I am without them."

Linda Haffner is at the job fair after she did choose to go elsewhere, seeking better pay as a Vocational Rehab Counselor. She returned because her husband has a successful career here.

"It's been an uphill battle," she said. "I've been unemployed for over a year now. I left (Springfield) because I was having a hard time getting a job that would pay on my level of education so that's why I worked in Vermont, North Carolina and Virginia. I came back here and I'm facing the same battle. It hasn't changed."

Across town at University Plaza though the Forward Springfield project is trying to solve that problem and many others.

Around 400 members of the general public attended a workshop on Wednesday afternoon to give their input on what they want the city to be like over the next 20 years on topics ranging from transportation,infrastructure, technology, and community character.

The attendees voted on their cellphones about what they considered important in economic development.

Their top priorities?

Talent recruitment and job retention.

Obviously Springfield's lower cost of living brings with it lower wages. But the Chicago-based consultant working on the project pointed out some discrepancies.

"Your cost of living here is about 14 percent lower than everyone else in the country," Brandon Nolin said. "With that said if you look at the wages of the type of people you're trying to attract, they're making about 20 percent less (in Springfield). So you need to start raising the bar to attract the talent you want."

By March the Forward Springfield project hopes to start putting together answers to those questions and the folks at the job center will tell you from their dealings with job seekers that finding those answers is critical to the city's future.

"It is vitally important that we attract our young professionals to stay in Springfield," said Katherine Trombetta, the Missouri Job Center's Communications Coordinator. "They are the future and without a qualified highly-trained work force other industries and other facets of the city start to go by the wayside."