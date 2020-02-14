Keep love blooming: How to protect your Valentine's bouquets from harsh temps

Men purchase 75% of the 110 million flowers sold every Valentine’s Day, making it the busiest day of the year for florists.

Harsh temperatures today have put a thorn in the florists workflow.

When temps drop below 32 degrees, florists run the risk of flowers freezing when out on deliveries.

Theresa Carter-Hess, owner of RosAmungThrons, said, “As soon as they are in a room temperature environment, they’ll defrost and turn black and brown.”

Plastic bags provide easy protection for bouquets. Putting them over the flowers slows down delivery.

“You can imagine with all the deliveries we had, having to wrap every single item, It was a task for sure. I would say it adds about 10 minutes per delivery,” Carter-Hess said.

Roses have a shelf life of a week and a half, with the weekend warm-up the bulbs may open up faster. Because of this, they may not last as long.

When traveling with your flowers, cover them with plastic. Do not have warm air blowing since they will wilt. Avoid displaying your bouquet in drafty places or on household appliances.

The best way you can prolong the shelf life of your flowers is to change the water frequently.

You can check with your florists on their refund policies if your flowers do not last more than 24 hours.