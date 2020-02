The city of Kansas City, Mo. announced late Sunday night the city will throw a parade for the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's what we know. The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. The parade will likely go through downtown Kansas City. And we know to expect a big crowd of Chiefs fans, despite a wintry weather forecast for Wednesday.

The Chiefs say to check back at its parade website for more details. Click HERE to follow the latest.