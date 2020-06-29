KY3 News journalist recovers from COVID-19

A growing number of coronavirus cases increases the chances someone you know has encountered the virus.

One of our own reporters is back on the air after testing positive for COVID-19. We're happy to report our Andrew Havranek has recovered.

Havranek runs our Lake of the Ozarks news bureau. He lives in Miller County.

"I've been home. This is fourteen days straight," he said.

He went to the doctor because he couldn't get rid of a really bad headache.

"Every time I look and move my eyes. I had a lot of pain. I thought it was a really bad migraine," he said.

Out of caution, he was tested.

"The health department really can't determine how I got that. I had no connection to a case. I wasn't in contact with anyone who was a positive case," he said.

Havranek thinks he got the virus while working his part-time job.

"Had more people been wearing masks, if I had been wearing a mask while waiting tables, maybe I wouldn't have gotten this. I was grateful I was able to recover at home. I didn't have to go to the hospital," he said.

Havranek works a part-time job to pay off his student loans.

He lost his sense of taste and smell, but never had a fever.

Havranek says eight of his co-workers at that restaurant were tested. No one was positive.