It is community of monks of the Cistercian Order. Monks first came to Ava, Mo. from New Melleray Abbey in Iowa in 1950 to establish the monastic life here.

They are internationally famous for their Christmas fruitcake, shipped everywhere, they bake and pack them year-round. They also welcome visitors to come a spend time in the quiet, and perhaps stay overnight in one of their guest rooms.

Ed Fillmer shares this KY3 Flashback.