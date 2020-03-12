KY3 Checklist: Things you need to do to spring-clean your finances

Many people know the drill. Spring showers bring May flowers. Yet, when it's raining, people tend to do some much-needed spring- cleaning. However, financial experts have suggested that the spring-cleaning needs to start with making sure your finances are cleaned up, too.

Financial Advisor Robert Baltzell said one thing many people may forget to do is get their financial plan ready. Baltzell reviewed some essential things you should do to spring-clean your finances, to save you money and keep your personal accounts organized.

1. Set a financial budget

Baltzell said the first thing you want to do is make sure you are revisiting the budget that you hopefully set around New Year's. You want to make sure that you're on track with your goals financially.

2. Automate your bills and savings

Sign up for auto bill payments and savings contributions. Baltzell said to look into automatically transferring money from your checking account to savings; then, you're not as tempted to spend it or forget any payments.

3. Go paperless

Going paperless is another way to clean up those finances and office space. Get rid of old documents and create a digital wallet where you can safely store your financial information without the clutter.

4. Cancel unused expenses

Comb through your bank statements and find unused subscriptions and cancel them. That includes old magazines, shopping sites, even TV streaming subscriptions. Baltzell said that $5-$20 a month you're wasting could add up in the long run.

5. Consolidate your money

Many people have three to four unused bank accounts with money in them. Baltzell suggests you gather your money and put it into one account, and the same goes for those remaining credit cards.

6. Check credit score

Spring is a great time to check your credit score. Baltzell said many people do not verify their credit score until it's too late. Keep an eye open for any discrepancies or errors that you may have to dispute.

7. Check your retirement accounts

One of the biggest things is to review your IRA and 401k. It's easy to put that off, but Baltzell said you should always revisit it in the spring to make sure it's aligned with your goals. He said the last thing you want to do is lose out on money. While many people change jobs many times in their lifetime, Baltzell said that often leaves your 401k money in limbo.

"Think about gathering up those 401ks and consolidating them in an IRA and make sure that it's apart of your financial plan," explained Baltzell.