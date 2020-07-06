Justin Boots factories in Cassville, Carthage close down

Justin Boots factories in Cassville and Carthage are closing down.

The factories employed nearly 300 workers, many who had been furloughed since March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Boots outlet stores in Monett and Joplin will remain open, according to a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Justin Brands, Inc. shared the following statement:

"The closure of the Justin and Chippewa factories in Cassville and Carthage, Missouri, was a difficult decision brought about by unprecedented times. Unfortunately, the economic reality has forced us to make hard decisions that are necessary to sustain the legacy of our brands long into the future. We recognize the skill that has gone into the footwear produced in Missouri over the years, which is why we have asked our Missouri workers to consider the possibility of relocating to one of our other factories. Making high quality boots is an art, and we value their skills, loyalty, and dedication."

The company's headquarters are based in Fort Worth, Texas.