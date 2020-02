June's Cakery, known for making custom, baked-to-order cakes for several occasions, closes doors in Springfield after 45 years.

The bakery's last day was Friday, according to a Facebook post.

June's Cakery, located at 2545 E. Division Street, made cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations and baby showers.

Some of the items used at June's Cakery are listed for sale on their Facebook page.