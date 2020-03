A judge sentenced a man for the shooting death of a Lebanon, Mo. man in June of 2018.

Cashawn Williams will spend the rest of his life in jail in the death of Garry Peterson.

Police say Peterson was shot and killed after witnesses say they saw the two men arguing. U.S. Marshals arrested Williams in east Springfield near Bennett and U.S. 65 several days after the shooting. Police said Williams was hiding inside a house.