Judge sentences ex-Webster County deputy to prison for child sex crimes

A Greene County judge sentenced an ex-Webster County deputy to prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.

Brent Grey pleaded guilty to charges of child molestation and statutory sodomy in November. A judge sentenced him to 15 years.

Court records show a hotline call to Greene County Department of Social Services, Children's Division was made by the young girl Grey is accused of sexually abusing. She told authorities the abuse started when she was around 10-years-old and lasted for about two-years. Investigators say they found more than 1000 images of child pornography on his cell phone and tablet.

Sheriff Roye Cole made the original arrest of Grey.