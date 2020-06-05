Judge sentences Springfield man to 2 life sentences for 2 killings

A Greene County judge sentenced a Springfield man to two life sentences for two shooting deaths in March of 2018.

A jury found Willie Haughton guilty in December of killing two men in five days on the north side of Springfield. Investigators say both Lance Loveless and Robert Hewitt died of gunshot wounds while inside their own cars.

Police say Haughton shot Loveless twice in the head. Loveless' wife said the two left the couple's home to trade guns. Police say the two then got into a dispute. Haughton wore a bulletproof vest during the exchange. Detectives found a Smith and Wesson pistol that matched Loveless' story where Haughton was arrested.

Police say Haughton shot Hewitt on East Commercial Street. Police say a dispute between the two lead up to the shooting death.

Haughton's GPS monitoring device connected him to both crime scenes. He had frequented both places while the device was working.

