Judge sentences Springfield man in death of woman in crash after a police pursuit

A Greene County judge sentenced a Springfield man to 30 years in prison after a jury found him guilty in a deadly crash after a pursuit through busy streets of Springfield.

A judge sentenced Tommy Morris, Jr., 56, to 30 years in prison in the death of Dana Sowards. He received an additional 20 years or two ten-year prison sentences on charges of attempting to deliver drugs. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Police say in April of 2018, he escaped a pursuit and kept driving. He then crashed into the car of Dana Sowards, 31, at Scenic and Mount Vernon streets in Springfield. The impact killed Sowards at the scene. She was a mother of two young kids, ages five and eight. Police had stopped the pursuit when the crash happened.

Prosecutors argued Morris was believed to be high on drugs, and had meth on him. Police say they caught him in a drug deal in the nearby Price Cutter parking lot, before the pursuit began. Prosecutors argued it did not matter what he intended to do pertaining to Sowards, instead, he put his wants despite the dangers ahead of public safety.

Attorneys for Morris argued he tried to stop, not intending to kill Sowards.