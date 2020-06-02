Judge rules Kansas City Chiefs don't owe $1M in back taxes

The Missouri Supreme Court has found that the Kansas City Chiefs don't owe $1 million in back taxes on the decade-old Arrowhead Stadium renovation after all.

The Kansas City Star reports that the court found Tuesday that the state's Administrative Hearing Commission erred last year when it ruled that the team should have paid sales taxes on a number of items bought during the $375 million upgrade.

The case stems from a 2014 audit in which the Missouri Department of Revenue challenged sales tax exemptions on $23 million in purchases. But the Chiefs contended that nearly all of the purchases the team funded were exempt from sales taxes.