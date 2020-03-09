Josh Turner announces tour date for Springfield

Country music star Josh Turner is coming to Springfield.

Turner will play the Gillioz on June 12 at 8 p.m.

With his rich, deep voice and distinctive style, MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. His hits include "Long Black Train" and "Your Man." As one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, Turner has sold more than eight million units.

Tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. They start at $41.50. Click HERE for the Gillioz Box Office.

