Jordan Valley Community Health Center recognized as National Quality Leader

People across southwest Missouri who struggle with addiction and other mental health issues are turning to a local health center getting national attention.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center (JVCHC) received national recognition from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as being a National Quality Leader in treating mental issues in six area counties.

Jordan Valley was the only health center in the state of Missouri to receive the recognition. JVCHC served more than 66,000 patients in 2018. Those numbers have only grown since Jordan Valleys' inception in 2003.

Dr. Barbara Wactel-Nash, Director of Behavioral Health, said JVCHC focuses on a "medication-first" treatment plan. That means staff considers addiction and mental issues as medical conditions.

Dr. Wactel-Nash said medicine is always changing, and Jordan Valley is getting credit as a whole for keeping up with those changes.

"We're now able to offer our patients psychological elevations," said Dr. Wactel-Nash. "ADHD autism evaluations, which are general clarifying diagnosis."

JVCHC was ranked in the top one to two percent in the country. With the new recognition, Vice President of Medical and Behavioral Health Matthew Stinson, said it took teamwork. He said the center integrates behavioral health into everyday health services, from medical to dental.

While JVCHC has grown since it started in 2003, Dr. Stinson said the mission has not changed. He said the goal is to meet the patient's needs and improve health by listening to the patients.

"There was a pain management need in our community, so we started a pain management clinic," explained Dr. Stinson. "There was a substance abuse need, so we started a substance abuse clinic. So really, the direction of Jordan Valley is driven by the communities that we serve."