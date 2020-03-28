Joplin pharmacy prepares hand sanitizer for first responders, emergency workers

A pharmacy in Joplin is working overtime to keep first responders safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stone's Corner Pharamcy is preparing hand sanitizer for emergency workers.

Local businesses and community members are passing out hand sanitizer to those in need.

"Our idea was to help people that are serving other people in this situation, so whether that be firefighters or city officials or anybody," says Stone's Corner Pharmacy owner Chad Isaacs. "For organizations that are helping people right now and are coming into contact with lots of people, we want to help them stay safe and stay healthy."

The pharmacy uses a 55-gallon drum of alcohol to mix the sanitizer, then bottles it and sends it to firefighters, police, and jails.