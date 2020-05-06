Joplin COVID-19 survivor recounts journey, gets victory parade at hospital

Unfortunately, if you get placed on a ventilator during your COVID-19 illness, your chances of survival go down. Only the sickest of patients are hooked up to the device that helps people breathe when they can't do it on their own.

But an 83 year-old man from Joplin beat the odds and on Wednesday shared his story with the media as he was about to be released from the Freeman Hospital.

Wallace and LaVetta Lea will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary next month, a milestone that neither thought they'd see after Wallace contracted COVID-19 upon returning from a trip to Mississippi.

At first Wallace had a slight fever and said he felt "icky".

But after going to bed one night thinking her husband was doing fine, LaVetta got a jolt overnight.

"He woke me up and he couldn't breathe," she recalled. "It hit him that quickly. When the ambulance picked him up six weeks ago I didn't know if I'd ever see him again."

Wallace spent 14 days on a ventilator.

"I tell you what I had some memorable dreams," he said.

But the outlook was grim as doctors braced the family for a worst case scenario.

"You need to understand there's a slim chance he'll make it," Wallace's daughter Stefani Stockam remembers being told. "So those were really hard days."

But on Wednesday Stefani joined in parents in the hospital to mark the first time the family had been allowed to be in the same room since March 23rd.

"I've been like a new bride the last couple of days," LaVetta said in expressing her joy with her husband's recovery.

"The hero is right here," Wallace said in motioning towards his wife. "I didn't know how bad I was because I was asleep in a coma. So she's the one who had the pressure."

But after a 45-day stay Freeman's first COVID-19 patient was cleared to go home. The 83 year-old Lea eschewed the festively-decorated wheelchair to walk out on his own, greeted as he walked down the hallway by hundreds of health care workers, many of whom had played a part in his recovery.

"I didn't recognize him he looked so darn handsome," said Dr. Rob McNab, the Director of Freeman's COVID Unit. "I think that's as close to a miracle as you can get. That's amazing!"

It was an emotional moment for everyone to see Wallace persevere over a virus that had killed his sister and the husband of his other sister.

As to why Wallace survived against all odds?

"He was as ill as he can be and still be with us but his health coming into this played a major role in his ability to withstand such a severe illness," Dr. McNab said. "He's very active and gets out and golfs regularly."

"So I would encourage anybody to exercise," Wallace added. "If you're retired don't pull up a chair and sit on the front porch and watch the world go by."

Wallace said he was touched by the hospital employees giving him a farewell parade.

"The longest parade (for me) before this was three people," he said.

As he headed out the door for the first day of the rest of his life, Wallace was greeted by family and friends, counting his blessings as he was loaded into a car instead of a hearse. ready to experience some bonus days on this earth.

Wallace Lea is appreciative to have some bonus time on this earth so forgive him if he doesn't believe the whole coronavirus thing is overblown or that it's nothing more than a flu bug.

"It ain't the flu," he said as a person who now certainly qualifies as someone who knows the difference.