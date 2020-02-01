Jones, Whitt lead Arkansas over Alabama

Mason Jones scored 30 points and Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 26 as Arkansas beat Alabama 82-78, ending Alabama's eight-game home winning streak.

Jones and Whitt carried the Arkansas offense throughout the game, combining for nearly 70% of the Razorbacks points. Arkansas entered the game first in the country in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 24.6% from behind the arc, and Alabama entered fourth in the country in 3-point field goals made, so something had to give. Alabama made its first two 3-point shots as part of 12-0 run to open the game, but then missed their next nine and finished 8 of 31 from deep overall (26%).

Jaden Shackelford had five of those 3-pointers for Alabama and tied his career high with 28 points.