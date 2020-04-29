John Thomas School of Discovery brings science to your driveway

The first step to being a scientist is to ask questions.

Ryan Mahn, the Instructional Coach at John Thomas School of Discovery, said, “We know that in small children, they wonder about everything.”

JTSD In Nixa focuses on STEM-related coursework, which is science, technology, engineering, and math. In all their classes they use a hands-on approach to learning.

“We really want our students to understand that science doesn’t have to just happen here at school,” Joe Shaughnessy, a 5th-grade teacher, said.

Science can be done at home, or in a parking lot.

“No matter where you are at you should be thinking like a scientist,” Shaughnessy said.

With classes online for the rest of the year because of COVID-19, JTSD is taking their science to the parking lot by releasing educational videos for the family.

“We’ve made two a week, they come out on Mondays and Fridays,” Mahn said.

Most of these experiments can be done inside, for the activities involving larger explosions you will want to take it outdoors.

JTSD has filmed videos on how to make slim, launch rockets, as well as explaining the properties of crystals. They even have instructions showing students how to make their own crystals.

“This video one is coming out where they can make their own chalk, we even end up creating exploding chalk,” Mahn said.

Everything you need for these experiments can be found around the home. Some of the items include paper towel rolls, toilet paper, baking soda and vinegar. Other items you’ll need on hand include straws, construction paper, and tape.

Their plan is to produce videos, even when classes are back in session. Although they will not be posted as frequently.

You can watch their videos on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygQKC0CKV5k

More on John Thomas School of Discovery: https://www.nixapublicschools.net/domain/13